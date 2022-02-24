ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies investigate shooting near Greenacres restaurant

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
One person was injured Wednesday evening after a shooting near a restaurant in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred near El Valle Hondu-Mex restaurant located in the 4900 block of 10th Avenue.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said one man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives were investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

WPTV West Palm Beach

