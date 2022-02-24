Vermont women’s hoops outlasts Binghamton
UVM hung on for dear life and held off Binghamton’s late push on Wednesday night.
The Bearcats nearly erased a 14-point deficit with a fourth-quarter rally, but Vermont did just enough to escape with a 65-60 win on Senior Day in Patrick Gym.
Senior guard Sarah Wells came away with a clutch steal and a crucial bucket in the final moments to put Binghamton away for good.
Graduate student guard Josie Larkins set a new single-season program record for three-pointers in the win, and finished the game with 72 in the campaign. The previous record was 69, set by Ashleigh Cuncic in 2004-05 and later tied by Larkins in the 2019-20 season.
The Catamounts improved to 18-10 this season, and 12-5 in America East play. UVM will close out the regular season on the road against UMass Lowell on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.
Comments / 0