Binghamton, NY

Vermont women’s hoops outlasts Binghamton

By Frank DeLuca
 2 days ago

UVM hung on for dear life and held off Binghamton’s late push on Wednesday night.

The Bearcats nearly erased a 14-point deficit with a fourth-quarter rally, but Vermont did just enough to escape with a 65-60 win on Senior Day in Patrick Gym.

Senior guard Sarah Wells came away with a clutch steal and a crucial bucket in the final moments to put Binghamton away for good.

Graduate student guard Josie Larkins set a new single-season program record for three-pointers in the win, and finished the game with 72 in the campaign. The previous record was 69, set by Ashleigh Cuncic in 2004-05 and later tied by Larkins in the 2019-20 season.

The Catamounts improved to 18-10 this season, and 12-5 in America East play. UVM will close out the regular season on the road against UMass Lowell on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

