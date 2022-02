The Kentucky Wildcats will try to even the score with the LSU Tigers when the two teams meet Wednesday at Rupp Arena. ESPN has the 9 p.m. telecast. LSU defeated the Cats 65-60 in Baton Rouge back on Jan. 4. Since then, Will Wade’s Tigers are just 6-6 in the SEC. Despite TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler sitting out with injuries, Kentucky is fresh off a 90-81 win over visiting Alabama last Saturday. John Calipari’s club is 11-3 in the SEC. LSU is 7-7 in the league.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO