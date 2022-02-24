FOX34 News at 9 for Wednesday, Feb. 23

BALTIMORE, MD—A local drug dealer has been sentenced to five years in prison. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander has sentenced Larry Gardner, a/k/a “Little Larry,” 40, of Baltimore, to five years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for his participation in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and other drugs in the Baltimore area. According to … Continue reading "Baltimore heroin dealer sentenced to five years in federal prison" The post Baltimore heroin dealer sentenced to five years in federal prison appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 MINUTES AGO