ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Harper’s hatty helps Thunder hold off Growlers, 7-4

By Evan Pivnick
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nIxN_0eNTwUnV00

Glens Falls, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shane Harper netted his first hat trick as a member of the Thunder while Patrick Grasso and Tyler Irvine each tallied a pair of goals to help Adirondack knock off the Newfoundland Growlers for the second straight night. Mareks Mitens stopped 31 shots to propel his team to victory on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Great Danes erase 16-point deficit to defeat Maine

The Thunder needed only 15 seconds to score the first goal of the game as the line of Nick Rivera, Tyler Irvine, and Patrick Grasso got the puck in the offensive zone right off of the opening faceoff. Growlers’ netminder Evan Cormier stopped the initial shot but the rebound found Grasso in the slot for his 18th of the season and first of the game.

Tyler Irvine extended the Thunder’s lead to 2-0 at 14:15 of the first period. Rivera and Grasso earned the helpers to make it two points each for the entire line in the opening frame.

UAlbany women’s basketball falls short against Maine

Newfoundland responded with just 1:33 left in the first period on a slapshot by Noel Hoefenmayer.

The Growlers netted the next two goals, one by Todd Skirving on the powerplay at 5:55 of the second period, and another by Marcus Power at 12:37 to put Newfoundland ahead 3-2.

Fonda outruns Catskill in Section 2 quarterfinals

Just 1:34 later, Shane Harper led a rush into the offensive zone and sauced a pass over to Pete MacArthur. MacArthur dished the puck back to Sebastian Vidmar who then went back to Harper to complete the tic-tac-toe effort to tie the game at 3.

Orrin Centazzo’s snipe just 53 seconds later on the powerplay gave the Growlers a 4-3 edge. Adirondack wasted little time in responding as Jake Ryczek found Shawn Weller in the offensive zone. Weller centered a pass right into the slot for Harper for his second of the game to make it 4-4.

Top-seeded Sabres roll past Tamarac in quarterfinals

While the Thunder were on the powerplay early in the third period, Nick Rivera sent Jordan Kaplan in front of the net. As Kaplan made his way towards the crease, he backhanded a pass across to Patrick Grasso for his second of the game to put the Thunder ahead 5-4.

The Thunder added some insurance later in the period after a steal by Tyler Irvine at the blue line sending him on a breakaway. Irvine made no mistake on the chance to make it 6-4.

Scotia-Glenville advances past South Glens Falls

Shane Harper added an empty-net goal to secure the hat trick and the win for Adirondack.

The Thunder finished 1-for-5 on the powerplay and 1-of-3 on the penalty kill.

Read the full box score HERE .

Adirondack continues their homestand this Friday against the Maine Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Hockey Hall of Famer Emile Francis dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Emile “The Cat” Francis, the diminutive goalie who became a Hall of Fame coach and general manager with the New York Rangers has died. He was 95. The Rangers announced the death Saturday night. “Emile’s passion and dedication to the Rangers organization and...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Fonda, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 arrested on drug charges in Bennington

eople have been arrested on drug charges in Bennington. The Bennington Police Department said Christopher Collins, 30, of East Hampton, Massachusetts and Andrew Diaz, 29, of West Springfield, Massachusetts were found with over 5,000 bags of fentanyl.
BENNINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Weller
Person
Pete Macarthur
Person
Shane Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Mariners#Maine Fonda#Newfoundland Growlers#Thunder#Sabres
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County native dies after bar fight in Gouverneur

Police are seeking information regarding a bar fight that may have killed a Rensselaer County native on February 13. According to the Gouverneur Police Department, in the afternoon on that date, officers and the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to an Apartment Building in Gouverneur for a report of a male unconscious and not breathing.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region snow emergencies for Feb. 24-25 storm

The first major snowstorm of the season is less than 24 hours away and many communities are getting ready by declaring snow emergencies. Between 8-12 inches are expected to fall in the Capital Region overnight Thursday into Friday with 4-8 inches expected in areas south of Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Nick Kyrgios writes about ‘suicidal thoughts,’ depression

Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios says he had “suicidal thoughts” and dealt with depression and abuse of drugs and alcohol in the past, the latest in a series of high-profile athletes to speak publicly and frankly about their mental health. The 26-year-old Australian, who has been ranked as high...
TENNIS
NEWS10 ABC

Charges upgraded in Colonie homicide

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Appearing in Colonie Town Court Wednesday evening, 33-year old Nicholas Pantoni of Albany faced a judge to have his charges upgraded. Pantoni now faces second degree murder charges in the death of his 82-year old grandfather. Pantoni was originally charged with first degree assault after police say he beat Gerald Curran […]
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy