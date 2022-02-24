ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Vaccine push continues in New Jersey as state shifts to endemic approach

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey will soon drop its mask mandate in schools...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

California first state to make official shift to endemic approach to 'live with' coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined the state’s plan Thursday to formally shift to an "endemic" approach to learn to "live with" the coronavirus. The state is the first to officially make a blueprint for a waning virus nearly two years after a pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization and it will eschew lockdowns and mask mandates in favor of prevention and quick reaction to surges. The school mask mandate will remain in place for now. An announcement on Feb. 28 will let parents know when students will be able to remove them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS New York

New Jersey Notifying Thousands Of Households About Lead Water Lines; Residents Anxious For Next Steps

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of New Jersey homeowners may get some unexpected news in the mail Tuesday. As CBS2’s John Dias reported, they will receive notices that pipes carrying water into their homes are made of lead. To Arnoldo Perez’s surprise, the pipes that carry water into his Elizabeth home are made of hazardous lead, according to his water provider’s interactive map. “You’re trusting these people, and I use this water to cook and everything,” Perez told Dias. He’s been raising his family using this water since he bought the home five years ago. “I live with three kids here and my...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endemic
PIX11

‘Very serious’ winter storm takes aim at NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey officials laid out their plans Thursday to mitigate the impact of an incoming winter storm. The winter storm is expected to start around 10 p.m., moving from the southwest to the northeast, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.  “Every county in our state has a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Polarbear

Deadline to claim $2,000 in New Jersey stimulus check is fast approaching

New Jersey’s coronavirus pandemic relief program for individuals not covered by both the federal stimulus checks and COVID-related unemployment assistance has received so many applications, that the $40 million funds are likely to be spent before the Feb. 28 deadline, according to, acting state Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman.
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Jersey Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 215,006,201 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.7% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Health Expert Says CDC Data Suggests MIS-C Is Less Common With Omicron Variant Compared To Prior COVID Strains

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Now that the Omicron COVID wave seems to be diminishing, there’s potentially another concern for parents. That’s the delayed inflammatory response that strikes some children at about this time after a surge. As if a never-before-seen virus causing all manner of strange symptoms throughout the body wasn’t enough, a few weeks after a coronavirus surge, children started coming down with a mysterious condition that came to be known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C for short. “MIS-C can really present in children of all ages, but most commonly, we see it in children ages 5-11,” said Dr....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy