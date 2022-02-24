Vaccine push continues in New Jersey as state shifts to endemic approach

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of New Jersey homeowners may get some unexpected news in the mail Tuesday. As CBS2’s John Dias reported, they will receive notices that pipes carrying water into their homes are made of lead. To Arnoldo Perez’s surprise, the pipes that carry water into his Elizabeth home are made of hazardous lead, according to his water provider’s interactive map. “You’re trusting these people, and I use this water to cook and everything,” Perez told Dias. He’s been raising his family using this water since he bought the home five years ago. “I live with three kids here and my...

