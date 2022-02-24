ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

US women win SheBelieves Cup title, beating Iceland 5-0

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas (AP) — Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh each scored two goals and the U.S. women’s national team beat Iceland 5-0 on Wednesday...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Arnold Clark Cup: 6 things we learned about England after tournament triumph

Cancel the Euros, because we’ve got something better. The hopes, dreams and prayers of the English people were answered on Wednesday evening, as the Lionesses lifted the prestigious Arnold Clark Cup trophy aloft at Molineux after victory over Germany. The round-robin friendly tournament offered an exciting taste of what...
SOCCER
BBC

Scotland reach World Cup with 59-3 win over Colombia

Tries: Thomson, Gaffney 2, Lloyd, Law, Konkel, Skeldon, Wills, Wright Cons: Law 3, Nelson Pens: Law 2. Scotland claimed the last remaining place at this year's Women's Rugby World Cup after sweeping Colombia aside in Dubai. Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney, Rhona Lloyd and Sarah Law ran in first-half tries in...
RUGBY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MassLive.com

USWNT vs. Iceland: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch SheBelieves Cup 2022

It’s the final match of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup with the United States Women’s Soccer Team needing a victory in order to repeat as champions of the international tournament. After opening with a draw against the Czech Republic and routing New Zealand, the USWNT goes up against an Iceland team that’s gone 2-0. Regardless of the outcome of the earlier match, the U.S. needs a win to jump Iceland to win the tournament. The American team will be playing without key players like Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. However, they have gotten goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher back in the lineup. Meanwhile, younger players like Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh have been contributing in the absence of the program’s veteran stars. Wednesday night’s match will air on TV via ESPN2. Fans can also stream that broadcast via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristie Mewis
Person
Catarina Macario
Person
Mallory Pugh
Sports Illustrated

Brazil Coach Tite to Step Down After 2022 World Cup

Brazil men's national team coach Tite announced Friday that he will step down after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Tite was appointed to lead the Seleção in 2016 after Dunga was fired following Brazil's group stage exit at the Copa América Centenario. The coach led the...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Eriksen set for Brentford debut in comeback from collapse

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen is set to make his Brentford debut eight months after the Denmark international’s cardiac arrest at the European Championship. Brentford manager Thomas Frank said the 30-year-old playmaker is ready to play Saturday when the west London club hosts Newcastle in an English Premier League match.
SOCCER
ESPN

Nigeria's dual nationals lead Super Falcons to AWCON

Nigeria strikers Ifeoma Onumonu and Esther Okoronkwo came up big as the Super Falcons secured their place at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations [AWCON] after a 3-0 aggregate victory over Cote d'Ivoire. The duo are the latest internationals born or raised abroad who are stamping their authority on the...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shebelieves Cup#Iceland#U S Soccer#National Team#Ap#Americans
The Guardian

Abramovich hands ‘stewardship and care of Chelsea’ to charitable foundation

Roman Abramovich has passed on the stewardship of Chelsea to the trustees of the club’s charitable foundation. The Russian, who bought the club in 2003, has come under greater scrutiny in recent days following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his links to Vladimir Putin. Abramovich made the announcement on Saturday, a day before Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

England deliver the 'show' for fans Sarina Wiegman asked for

England delivered the show manager Sarina Wiegman had hoped they would at the Arnold Clark Cup. In three games against opposition ranked inside the world's top 10, England were unbeaten and capped off an impressive tournament with a historic win over Germany. It was the first time England had beaten...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Spartak Moscow drawn to face Leipzig in Europa League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russian club Spartak Moscow will play at Leipzig in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League before needing to find a neutral venue outside the country to host the return match. The clubs were drawn to face each other on...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Barcelona, Napoli players hold 'Stop War' banner before Europa League match

The international football community was inevitably going to be impacted by Russia's disturbing invasion of Ukraine. Some players directly addressed the matter during Thursday's UEFA Europa League action. As Sam Marsden noted for ESPN, Atalanta midfielder and Ukraine international Ruslan Malinovskyi hit the back of the net during his side's...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy