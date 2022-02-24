Ukraine official questions why Russia is even part of UN security council

© AP.

Ukraine's representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya in a fiery speech late on Wednesday called on the Russian ambassador to the U.N. to say on the record that troops "aren't bombing Ukrainian cities right now."

"You have a smartphone. You can call Lavrov," he said while referring to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Kyslytsya said Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared "a war on my country."

His speech came shortly after Russia's representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, justified Russia's military operations under Article 51 of the U.N. charter, which allows for self-defense.

Kyslytsya further attacked Russia's role during the U.N. Security Council meeting in a forceful speech where he demanded that the Russian Federation "relinquish responsibilities" of the president of the Security Council.

"Pass these responsibilities on to a legitimate member of Security Council," he added.

"I was intending to ask the Russian ambassador to confirm on the record that the Russian troops will not start firing at Ukrainians today. Because about eight minutes ago, your president declared the war on Ukraine," Kyslytsya said at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

In a remarkable back and forth, Kyslytsya asked if he should play video of Putin declaring war, "as bombs fall in Ukraine."

Multiple reporters on the ground in Ukraine reported hearing explosions near Kyiv early Thursday morning, local time.

German Ambassador to the U.N. Antje Leendertse condemned Russia's actions "in the strongest possible terms."

"We meet at the very moment of a military escalation we have not experienced in Europe for over a generations time. The President of the Russian Federation announced a military operation on Ukrainian territory," Leendertse added.

Germany further called on all members of the Security Council and the United Nations to stand up for Ukraine and what Leendertse called "a shameless breach of international law."

The meeting wrapped up after Kyslytsya called on Nebenzya to renounce his chairmanship. The whole U.N. Security Council session was chaired by Russia because it was their turn to do so.

"There is no purgatory for war criminals; they go straight to hell ambassador," Kyslytsya said. However Nebenzya adjourned the meeting and said that Russia isn't targeting Ukrainians but the "junta" in charge.

Remarkably, the U.N. Security Council meeting began as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared military action in Ukraine with the members unaware at first that the Kremlin had announced an invasion into the country.

Putin in a speech announced a military operation in Ukraine and that countries that interfere with Russian actions will face “consequences you have never seen.”