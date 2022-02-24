ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine official questions why Russia is even part of UN security council

By Sarakshi Rai
 2 days ago
Ukraine's representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya in a fiery speech late on Wednesday called on the Russian ambassador to the U.N. to say on the record that troops "aren't bombing Ukrainian cities right now."

"You have a smartphone. You can call Lavrov," he said while referring to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Kyslytsya said Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared "a war on my country."

His speech came shortly after Russia's representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, justified Russia's military operations under Article 51 of the U.N. charter, which allows for self-defense.

Kyslytsya further attacked Russia's role during the U.N. Security Council meeting in a forceful speech where he demanded that the Russian Federation "relinquish responsibilities" of the president of the Security Council.

"Pass these responsibilities on to a legitimate member of Security Council," he added.

"I was intending to ask the Russian ambassador to confirm on the record that the Russian troops will not start firing at Ukrainians today. Because about eight minutes ago, your president declared the war on Ukraine," Kyslytsya said at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

In a remarkable back and forth, Kyslytsya asked if he should play video of Putin declaring war, "as bombs fall in Ukraine."

Multiple reporters on the ground in Ukraine reported hearing explosions near Kyiv early Thursday morning, local time.

German Ambassador to the U.N. Antje Leendertse condemned Russia's actions "in the strongest possible terms."

"We meet at the very moment of a military escalation we have not experienced in Europe for over a generations time. The President of the Russian Federation announced a military operation on Ukrainian territory," Leendertse added.

Germany further called on all members of the Security Council and the United Nations to stand up for Ukraine and what Leendertse called "a shameless breach of international law."

The meeting wrapped up after Kyslytsya called on Nebenzya to renounce his chairmanship. The whole U.N. Security Council session was chaired by Russia because it was their turn to do so.

"There is no purgatory for war criminals; they go straight to hell ambassador," Kyslytsya said. However Nebenzya adjourned the meeting and said that Russia isn't targeting Ukrainians but the "junta" in charge.

Remarkably, the U.N. Security Council meeting began as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared military action in Ukraine with the members unaware at first that the Kremlin had announced an invasion into the country.

Putin in a speech announced a military operation in Ukraine and that countries that interfere with Russian actions will face “consequences you have never seen.”

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

No nukes: Ukraine lacks diplomatic ‘trump card’ after giving up its nuclear weapons nearly 30 years ago

With markets worried about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at least one scenario can be ruled out: use by Kyiv of nuclear weapons as a bargaining chip. Back in 1994, Ukraine decided to give up those weapons, in exchange for the U.S., U.K. and Russia guaranteeing the country’s security. The agreement is known as the Budapest Memorandum. To put a finer point on it, Ukraine didn’t have an independent arsenal, but agreed to remove what were former Soviet weapons on its territory, as one group explains.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
