ST. LOUIS — Frigid air is in place and that will set the stage for our next winter storm by Wednesday afternoon in the St. Louis area. A variety of wintry precipitation is expected to develop from the southwest and move in by Wednesday afternoon. This will create snow/sleet covered roads for the afternoon and evening rush hour. Mostly snow and sleet is expected in the St. Louis area with all snow to our northwest and freezing rain mixing in across southern Missouri/Illinois.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO