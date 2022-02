FRESNO, Calif. — Willow Dental Group is offering an outreach event to those struggling to afford oral healthcare. This Saturday, Willow Dental Group will hold its 9th annual Dentistry with Hope event offering free selected dental services including cleanings and fillings from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to any patient in need. No appointment is needed. Patients must register at the door prior to being seen by a dentist.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO