Mounties drop second straight tough road game

These girls were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60. Two sessions of the 41st annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 6th at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis (5330 Hornet Avenue Beech Grove, Indiana 46107). Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST). The Top 60 Senior Workout includes10 of the state’s top scorers— Zoe Stewart (Terre Haute North – 24.8 ppg), Lilly Maple (Maconaquah), Madilynn Hudspeth (Oregon-Davis), Teresa Maggio (McCutcheon), Kelly Ratigan (South Bend St. Joe), Darryn Hood (Tindley), Marissa Shelton (South Bend Adams), Mila Reynolds (South Bend Washington), Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point) and Trinity Barnes (Gary West) all averaged more than 20 ppg. There are eight players that will participate in the Top 60 Workout who are also part of the 2022 IHSAA state finals— Kuryn Brunson and Ashlyn Traylor from Franklin, Reynolds and Shamarah Allen from South Bend Washington, Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Emme Rooney from Silver Creek, Lauryn Bates from Frankton and Kaybree Oxley from Tecumseh. Heading to Hoosierland Division I Universities include Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point and Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon (IUPUI), Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point (Purdue), Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek and Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central (Evansville) — Kincer is injured and unable to participate. Also highlighting the Top 60 Workout are three players headed to Big Ten teams— Reynolds, South Bend Washington (Maryland), Kate Clarke, Carmel and Alyssa Crockett, Westfield (Michigan). State Championship coach DeeAnn Ramey (North Central-Marion) will direct both sessions. Other outstanding Indiana girls’ high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2022 Top 60 staff— Danny Brown (Columbus East), Mark Hurt (Mooresville), Julie Meeks (Sullivan) and Steve Reynolds (South Bend Washington). KnowYourBaller will be filming the Girls Top 60 Senior Workout this year. They will provide summary videos with all pertinent clips for all players participating. Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow. Shamarah Allen, South Bend WashingtonNataley Armstrong, GarrettTrinity Barnes, Gary WestLauryn Bates, FranktonTaylor Bowen, Culver AcademiesKatie Bremer, Indianapolis CathedralKuryn Brunson, FranklinDiana Burgher, North HarrisonJessica Carrothers, Crown PointKate Clarke, CarmelMariah Claywell, Union CityAlyssa Crockett, WestfieldMadelynn Denny, MooresvilleCortney Dove, PrincetonOlivia Faust, Triton CentralEllia Foster, BremenHope Fox, East CentralNovalee Glass, BrownsburgKoryn Greiwe, Columbus EastKendall Harmon, Bloomington SouthDarryn Hood, TindleyDestinee Hooks, North Central (Marion)Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-DavisMaggie Keinsley, HomesteadKenna Kirby, Tri-WestKacilyn Krebs, WarsawKelsi Langley, TaylorKencia Levasseur, WashingtonJyah LoVett, Fort Wayne SniderAlly Madden, Blue River ValleyTeresa Maggio, McCutcheonJulia Mantyla, NorthridgeLilly Maple, MaconaquahRebekah Marshall, Columbia CityChloe McClain, KokomoMykayla Moran, Hamilton HeightsNatalie Noel, SalemKaybree Oxley, TecumsehJada Patton, PennGraycie Poe, North KnoxKelly Ratigan, South Bend St. JoeMila Reynolds, South Bend WashingtonJozee Rhodes, PlainfieldJessie Ringen, Rensselaer CentralEmme Rooney, Silver CreekHalle Shelt, Park TudorMarissa Shelton, South Bend AdamsGracie Shorter, SullivanDavina Smith, MerrillvilleOlivia Smith, Fort Wayne SouthZoe Stewart, Terre Haute NorthLilly Stoddard, Crown PointKynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver CreekAlaina Thorne, WashingtonMacey Timberman, NorthviewAbbie Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)Ashlyn Traylor, FranklinDe’Mour Watson, ElkhartMeredith Weiss, Vincennes RivetTanyuel Welch, North Central (Marion)Johnai Wimbleduff, Ben DavisElla Wolfe, Tipton SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTENDAyanna Patterson, Homestead (University of Connecticut) SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURYKenzie Fuelling, BellmontTaylor Gerke, GarrettKeegan Kaiser, Floyd CentralRayah Kincer, Franklin CentralLauren Leach, AngolaMyah Montgomery, SouthridgeJaelynne Murray, PikeTynlie Neal, Clinton PrairieRyan Viele, Hamilton SoutheasternEllie Wilkerson, Plainfield

