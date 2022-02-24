ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Mounties drop second straight tough road game

By Jeff Nelson
Journal Review
 2 days ago

IMSA 22 11 10 17 - 60 South (16-6) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS; Carson Chadd 7-10 0-3 14, Trip Ward 0-0 1-2 1, Logan Oppy 2-10 2-2 7, EJ Brewer 3-5 1-1 7, Avery Saunders 10-22 2-5 22, Kion Cornelius 1-4 0-0 3, Carter Hubble 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 25-55 6-13...

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Patterson, Smith, LoVett, Armstrong among local players invited to Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 workout

These girls were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60.    Two sessions of the 41st annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 6th at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis (5330 Hornet Avenue  Beech Grove, Indiana 46107).    Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).    The Top 60 Senior Workout includes10 of the state’s top scorers— Zoe Stewart (Terre Haute North – 24.8 ppg), Lilly Maple (Maconaquah), Madilynn Hudspeth (Oregon-Davis), Teresa Maggio (McCutcheon), Kelly Ratigan (South Bend St. Joe), Darryn Hood (Tindley), Marissa Shelton (South Bend Adams), Mila Reynolds (South Bend Washington), Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point) and Trinity Barnes (Gary West) all averaged more than 20 ppg.    There are eight players that will participate in the Top 60 Workout who are also part of the 2022 IHSAA state finals— Kuryn Brunson and Ashlyn Traylor from Franklin, Reynolds and Shamarah Allen from South Bend Washington, Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Emme Rooney from Silver Creek, Lauryn Bates from Frankton and Kaybree Oxley from Tecumseh.    Heading to Hoosierland Division I Universities include Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point and Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon (IUPUI), Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point (Purdue), Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek and Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central (Evansville) — Kincer is injured and unable to participate. Also highlighting the Top 60 Workout are three players headed to Big Ten teams— Reynolds, South Bend Washington (Maryland), Kate Clarke, Carmel and Alyssa Crockett, Westfield (Michigan).    State Championship coach DeeAnn Ramey (North Central-Marion) will direct both sessions. Other outstanding Indiana girls’ high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2022 Top 60 staff— Danny Brown (Columbus East), Mark Hurt (Mooresville), Julie Meeks (Sullivan) and Steve Reynolds (South Bend Washington).    KnowYourBaller will be filming the Girls Top 60 Senior Workout this year. They will provide summary videos with all pertinent clips for all players participating.    Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow. Shamarah Allen, South Bend WashingtonNataley Armstrong, GarrettTrinity Barnes, Gary WestLauryn Bates, FranktonTaylor Bowen, Culver AcademiesKatie Bremer, Indianapolis CathedralKuryn Brunson, FranklinDiana Burgher, North HarrisonJessica Carrothers, Crown PointKate Clarke, CarmelMariah Claywell, Union CityAlyssa Crockett, WestfieldMadelynn Denny, MooresvilleCortney Dove, PrincetonOlivia Faust, Triton CentralEllia Foster, BremenHope Fox, East CentralNovalee Glass, BrownsburgKoryn Greiwe, Columbus EastKendall Harmon, Bloomington SouthDarryn Hood, TindleyDestinee Hooks, North Central (Marion)Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-DavisMaggie Keinsley, HomesteadKenna Kirby, Tri-WestKacilyn Krebs, WarsawKelsi Langley, TaylorKencia Levasseur, WashingtonJyah LoVett, Fort Wayne SniderAlly Madden, Blue River ValleyTeresa Maggio, McCutcheonJulia Mantyla, NorthridgeLilly Maple, MaconaquahRebekah Marshall, Columbia CityChloe McClain, KokomoMykayla Moran, Hamilton HeightsNatalie Noel, SalemKaybree Oxley, TecumsehJada Patton, PennGraycie Poe, North KnoxKelly Ratigan, South Bend St. JoeMila Reynolds, South Bend WashingtonJozee Rhodes, PlainfieldJessie Ringen, Rensselaer CentralEmme Rooney, Silver CreekHalle Shelt, Park TudorMarissa Shelton, South Bend AdamsGracie Shorter, SullivanDavina Smith, MerrillvilleOlivia Smith, Fort Wayne SouthZoe Stewart, Terre Haute NorthLilly Stoddard, Crown PointKynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver CreekAlaina Thorne, WashingtonMacey Timberman, NorthviewAbbie Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)Ashlyn Traylor, FranklinDe’Mour Watson, ElkhartMeredith Weiss, Vincennes RivetTanyuel Welch, North Central (Marion)Johnai Wimbleduff, Ben DavisElla Wolfe, Tipton SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTENDAyanna Patterson, Homestead (University of Connecticut) SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURYKenzie Fuelling, BellmontTaylor Gerke, GarrettKeegan Kaiser, Floyd CentralRayah Kincer, Franklin CentralLauren Leach, AngolaMyah Montgomery, SouthridgeJaelynne Murray, PikeTynlie Neal, Clinton PrairieRyan Viele, Hamilton SoutheasternEllie Wilkerson, Plainfield
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mounties#Zone Defense#Imsa#Trip Ward 0#Hordge 3 8#Chadd 13#Saunders 10 Rrb#Southmont#Indiana Math And#Science Academy#Knights#Parke Heritage
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's Caitlin Clark accomplishes something no other D1 basketball player has done in 20 years

Caitlin Clark is accomplishing things that no other collegiate basketball player at the Division I level has done in at least 20 years. The Iowa star is only a sophomore, too. Clark scored 32 points in Iowa’s 87-78 victory over Rutgers on Thursday, giving her more than 1,500 career points in less than 2 seasons. That, alone, is an impressive feat.
IOWA STATE
WNDU

BOYS BASKETBALL: IHSAA sectional pairings finalized

Postseason play is right around the corner for Indiana high school boys basketball. Sectional parings were released on Sunday -- here are the matchups featuring Michiana-area teams:. CLASS 4A, Sectional 3 @ Plymouth. Mishawaka vs. Michigan City - winner plays LaPorte. South Bend Adams vs. South Bend Riley - winner...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores for February 25

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school boys basketball games in the Greater Lafayette area on February 25:. Clinton Prairie def. North Newton, 53-32. Fountain Central def. Faith Christian, 65-60. Seeger def. North Vermillion, 65-50. Green Castle def. North Montgomery, 51-34. South Newton def. Attica, 55-20. Pioneer...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: February 25

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game NOMINEE #1: TECH’S ANTONIO LISENBEE Four seconds to go in the second quarter? Plenty […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Frankton girls seek redemption in 2A state title game

INDIANAPOLIS — The Frankton girls basketball team takes the court Saturday morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, attempting to win the Class 2A state championship. It's been a journey to get back downtown, but the Lady Eagles are ready. Redemption is on the mind of the Eagles as they get ready...
FRANKTON, IN
WLKY.com

Silver Creek girls basketball one game away from second-straight state championship

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — One game is all that's standing in the way of Silver Creek being crowned state champions again. "Once you watch these girls play and the way they refuse to lose, we could lose when we go up there on the scoreboard, but there's no way in the circle of life and all that stuff that we lose," Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. "Immense confidence when we roll up in there."
SELLERSBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy