ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Legal Holiday Yarchei Kallah Shiur Given In Khal Adas Yereim Of Kew Gardens

queensjewishlink.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shiur was given by Rabbi Yaakov Cyperstein on...

queensjewishlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Philly

New Jersey Couple Finds Pearl Worth Thousands During Dinner At The Lobster House In Cape May

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Imagine you’re in the middle of dinner eating seafood and you bite into something worth more than the bill. That’s what happened to one couple down The Shore recently. “It’s like a once in a lifetime event,” Maria Spressler said. Last Sunday, Michael Spressler ordered his usual appetizer, a dozen clams on the half shell.   “I was down to the 12th one and when I picked it up on the fork it looked kinda heavy, but I didn’t think nothing of it,” Michael Spressler said. “Then when I started to eat it I noticed something was in my...
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Adas#Rabbi
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
My Journal Courier

Money red flags can make or break a couple

When it comes to money and relationships, we're all a bit like Goldilocks - this ex spent too much, this ex was too cheap. It can be a long, difficult search for someone who is just right. Even in a long-term relationship, you can be unpleasantly surprised by someone you thought you knew well.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
IFLScience

Largest Ever Family Tree Reveals Origins Of All Humanity

Almost all of us, if we go back far enough in our family trees, come from somewhere else. Maybe it was your mom or dad; maybe it was a distant ancestor who lived more than twelve thousand years ago, but eventually, you’re going to find someone, at some point, who left their homeland in search of a better life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy