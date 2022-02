In a 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators on Thursday night, the Stars reinforced the idea that they have reclaimed their identity. Mikael Granlund scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Predators past Dallas, snagging the all-important extra point in the Western Conference standings. The Stars are now five points behind Nashville for the first Wild Card spot in the West on a night when they could have closed the gap to two.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO