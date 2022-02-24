I’ll Take Manhattan

It's taken 20 years, but Jennifer Lopez has flipped the script on what it can look like to be a Latina looking for love. All you have to do is compare her new movie, "Marry Me," which comes out this Valentine's Day weekend, with her 2002 "Maid in Manhattan" rom-com, and you'll notice some major differences. Both films are romantic comedies featuring Lopez falling in love with a white guy across class barriers. But in 2022's "Marry Me," Lopez is the rich and famous person, and her love interest is the normie (Owen Wilson as math teacher Charlie Gilbert). It's the opposite of "Maid in Manhattan," where she played a hotel maid who tries on a guest's designer clothes when US Senate hopeful Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes) meets her and the romance begins.

