No. 6 UK explodes in second half to take down LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Without TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler for the second straight game, No. 6 Kentucky used a second half explosion to outlast LSU 71-66 on Thursday night at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats (23-5, 12-3 SEC) trailed LSU (19-9, 7-8 SEC) 31-23 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 48-35 in the second half to secure their second straight win.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for Kentucky with 17 points & 17 rebounds, notching his 22nd double-double of the season in the process. The unsung hero of this game was Bryce Hopkins. The true freshman who hadn’t scored since January 25th poured in 13 points and four rebounds off the bench. Davion Mintz & Kellan Grady scored 13 points apiece.

LSU’s Xavier Pinson was electric in the first half with 16 points. It helped the Tigers jump out to a 31-23 halftime lead. After falling behind by double-digits themselves in the second half, the Tigers clawed back in to the game with a 7-0 run in the final minutes.

Up next, Kentucky heads to Fayetteville for a top-25 matchup against Arkansas. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

