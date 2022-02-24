St. Louis officers formed human ladder to rescue mom, child from burning home

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers Torre Dyson and Samuel Stewart could see smoke as they were approaching a fire at a four-family building on Kensington Street Tuesday. They tried entering the structure to make a rescue, but the smoke was too fierce.

The 5th district officers decided to form a human ladder to rescue a mother and her daughter from a second-floor window. Dyson balanced himself on a porch rail. Stewart and St. Louis Police Officer Conner Hardesty held his legs. Nearby workers and neighbors also rushed to help.

The first to be rescued from the window was a 9-year-old girl.

“She got low enough, and I just grabbed her,” said Dyson. The girl’s mother was next, but she was afraid to go out the window.

“She stated she was afraid of heights so, she just fell out the window and I grabbed her before she could go any further down,” Dyson said.

Stewart was surrounded by smoke and could feel the heat from the fire.

“We all kind of fell back away from the house because the window had given in on the first floor so, it was letting out an immense amount of smoke and heat,” he said.

St. Louis firefighters rescued a woman and two children from the other side of the building. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson commended both firefighters and police officers for their efforts.

“That speaks to their commitment to the City of St. Louis,” he said. “That very easily could have gone the wrong way and we could have been looking at a very different story today.”

Dyson grew up in the same neighborhood where the fire occurred. He graduated from the police academy last year and has been on the force for just three months.

“Who would have ever thought I’d be saving people from a burning building?” he asked.

The officers who made the rescue hope the St. Louis community rallies behind the families who lost everything.

“Whatever it may be if, if you could donate anything we’ll be accepting donations down at our headquarters at 1915 Olive Street,” said Dyson.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Department said donations will be accepted beginning next week. The American Red Cross is currently providing temporary assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

