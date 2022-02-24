The impact of gun violence on children after they leave the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than two months into 2022, the number of children treated for gunshot wounds at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital sits at 20.

“With that increase that we’ve seen during the pandemic, it’s not really following any of our normal seasonal variation. So, 20 is a lot,” said Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital trauma medical director Dr. Regan Williams.

Williams, said there are common long-term effects these victims may experience once they leave the care of the hospital.

“Long-term, we know children that suffer acts of violence as young children are more likely to have chronic medical illnesses when they grow older as well as mental illness, more likely to have suicide, and more likely to die early as well,” said Williams.

But, she said it goes beyond just the victim.

“What is more important is the long-lasting emotional or psychological effects of being a victim of violent crime and what that does to you and your family. Doesn’t only affect your child, but you can imagine a parent who desperately wants to protect their child and then feeling like they were unable to protect their child when it really matters.”

According to Le Bonheur, only 7 of the 156 patients they treated last year for gunshot wounds died.

With a majority of these children still having to adjust to a normal life, she said seeking therapy and other mental health resources will not work alone.

“Things to look for is really if your child hasn’t gone back to their normal activities. So they’re not sleeping well, they’re fearful, not participating in activities that normally brought them joy.”

Dr. Williams added that if you are a parent of one of these victims and they’re continuing to make that adjustment back to a normal life, the best thing to do is seek out your pediatrician or if your child was recently a patient at Le Bonheur, you can bring your child to the trauma center.

