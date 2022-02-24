ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seton Hall fends off Butler for fourth straight home victory

Alexis Yetna had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Seton Hall to a 66-60 win over Butler on Wednesday night at Prudential Center in Newark.

Jared Rhoden had 17 points for Seton Hall (17-9, 8-8 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tyrese Samuel added 15 points. Jamir Harris had 10 points.

Myles Cale’s shot is blocked by Butler’s Bryce Nze (No. 10) during Seton Hall’s win.

Bo Hodges scored a season-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12). Bryce Nze added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Then-No. 24 Seton Hall defeated Butler 71-56 on Jan. 4.

