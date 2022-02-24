Congresswoman Cindy Axne hosts town hall

Congresswoman Cindy Axne hosted a town hall meeting in Atlantic, Iowa Wednesday.

The pandemic and keeping businesses afloat was one of the big topics.

"We've made it through. We've made it now to 2022 with more money in people's pockets. More healthcare opportunities for people to get vaccinated. Obviously, we've got tests and things coming out for folks and that's been on the docket for a while,” said Axne.

She said the expanded child tax credit helped feed children and keep them out of poverty with funding totaling nearly a billion dollars in Iowa alone.

She also mentioned how over 4 million vaccine doses were distributed in Iowa thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

