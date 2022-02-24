ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What the Eagles Should do With Every Player on Their Team, Vol. 5: Defensive Linemen

By Andrew Abate
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 2 days ago

What the Eagles Should do With Every Player on Their Team, Vol. 5: Defensive Linemen. Here we will continue our series of what I would do with every player on the Eagles roster if I were Howie Roseman, this time looking at the defensive linemen. Brandon Graham. Super Bowl...

phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a struggling franchise for some time now, having endured five straight losing seasons. The Jaguars’ experiment with Urban Meyer failed miserably, though the team will at least get to choose among any of the prospects they desire in the NFL Draft, as Jacksonville currently holds the number-one overall pick. Not only that, but the Jaguars are armed with cap space heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. With the newly hired Doug Pederson in place and Trevor Lawrence seemingly the quarterback of the future, things might just be looking up in Jacksonville. However, there is still work that needs to be done in the offseason. The Jaguars need help on both sides of the ball in the trenches and could also do with an upgrade at the tight end position. Lawrence struggled mightily during his rookie year, but he needs more talent around him than he had. That, along with improving the defense, needs to be the Jaguars’ top priority this offseason. That said, here are four bold predictions for the Jaguars during the 2022 NFL offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh taps former Browns QB Kyle Lauletta as their starter for 2022, just not the one you’re thinking

The Cleveland Browns will see one of their own in Pittsburgh in 2022. Kyle Lauletta is the newest starter in the Steel City. That’s right, Lauletta is going to Pittsburgh to be their new starter. Just, not *that* team in Pittsburgh. No, Lauletta will not be a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2022, but instead, he’ll be suiting up for the brand new Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cameron Malveaux
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
CowboyMaven

'Amari is Gone': Cowboys Trade Rumor Mill - And What Cooper Says

FRISCO - Is Amari Cooper "gone''?. In the aftermath of Dallas’ upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Wild Card Weekend, social media has been abuzz with speculation about the Cowboys future of Amari Cooper. “This team will be nothing like you just saw in 2021,” Bryan Broaddus...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Eagles#American Football#Defensive Linemen
Denver Post

2022 NFL mock draft (Version 2.0): Forget the buzz. Here’s what each team should do in the first round

With the NFL scouting combine kicking off next week in Indianapolis, get ready for the deluge of mock drafts. While most mocks aim to predict where each player will fall — like The Baltimore Sun’s Version 1.0 — this one is a little bit different. Instead of pairing players and teams based on buzz on best fit, this is how things would shake out if this writer were the general manager for each franchise.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Latest mock draft from NFL.com analyst has 8 B1G stars as first-round picks

The NFL Combine is quickly approaching as the race to the 2022 NFL Draft heats up. Next week, the top prospects for the draft and representatives from all 30 teams will arrive in Indianapolis for the combine. It provides a chance for a number of players to improve their stock through workouts, interviews and on-field drills.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Philadelphia Sports Nation

EARLY 2022 Season Expectations: NFC Opponents

Previously, I wrote early expectations for the 2022 Eagles matchups against their Divisional Rivals within the NFC East. Another 4-2 record wouldn’t come as a shock, but don’t rule out going 5-1 quite yet. Therefore, it is only fair to cover the 7 Games within the NFC. The...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

An Offseason Walk Down Memory Lane: Miracle at the New Meadowlands

Right now in the thick of the offseason before the draft, mini camp, and training camp have started up, I was thinking about some of my favorite games as an Eagles fan. While the 2018 Super Bowl run and victory was obviously incredible, my most memorable game as a fan was 2010’s Miracle at the New Meadowlands. I was seven years old when this game happened and it has stuck with me as one of my favorite Eagles games, and sports moments in general.
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady news makes Buccaneers future even more clear

Not that fans or the Buccaneers should’ve spent much time hoping for a Tom Brady return before this point, but the long odds just became even longer. Tom Brady is almost assuredly done with the Buccaneers. Tampa fans know to never say never, but taking this pessimistic but logical view on the future will at least keep everyone from getting hurt again.
NFL
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
EagleMaven

Eagles Add Renell Wren to the Mix at DT

With talent-gathering season set to ramp up over the next few weeks, the Eagles got an early start by signing defensive tackle Renell Wren to a futures deal, according to his agent Kenny Zuckerman. A 2019 fourth-round pick out of Arizona State by the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, Wren,...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

How Can The Eagles Improve Off Of Last Season?

In 2020 the Eagles won four games, traded the supposed to be franchise quarterback, and fired their Super Bowl-winning head coach. Expectations were low heading into 2021, but the Eagles played well above those expectations. Making the playoffs after all the team went through in 2020 was impressive, but how can the Eagles improve off their 2021 season?
NFL
The Spun

Packers Make Salary Cap Move: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision for the 2022 season just yet. Nonetheless, the Green Bay Packers aren’t going to let that stop them from making some moves to help out their salary cap situation. On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experience

 https://phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy