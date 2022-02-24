What the Eagles Should do With Every Player on Their Team, Vol. 5: Defensive Linemen

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a struggling franchise for some time now, having endured five straight losing seasons. The Jaguars’ experiment with Urban Meyer failed miserably, though the team will at least get to choose among any of the prospects they desire in the NFL Draft, as Jacksonville currently holds the number-one overall pick. Not only that, but the Jaguars are armed with cap space heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. With the newly hired Doug Pederson in place and Trevor Lawrence seemingly the quarterback of the future, things might just be looking up in Jacksonville. However, there is still work that needs to be done in the offseason. The Jaguars need help on both sides of the ball in the trenches and could also do with an upgrade at the tight end position. Lawrence struggled mightily during his rookie year, but he needs more talent around him than he had. That, along with improving the defense, needs to be the Jaguars’ top priority this offseason. That said, here are four bold predictions for the Jaguars during the 2022 NFL offseason.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO