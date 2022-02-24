ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov Abbott Ordered Price Gouge During Outages: Former Texas Energy Chief

By Aila Slisco
 2 days ago
Abbott allegedly directed officials who increased the wholesale energy prices to their maximum rate during last year's winter storm blackout...

Mark Allen
1d ago

funny,Gov Abbott can't control energy costs in Texas, but republicans scream about Biden not being able to control the international energy market.Sounds like the usual republican hypocracy they're so well known for

P123
2d ago

Yes ask a Texans, u had some who's electric bill were 700 dollars and this person was over 70 years of age. U had others who's bills were over 300. Still dealing with this today. I know this personally because I work with local businesses to help pay their bills. So yes ask a Texans!

Disgustipated
1d ago

Texans should be outraged and ask for Abbot’s resignation, but because they are gullible good Republicans they will probably re-elect Abbot.

