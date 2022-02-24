ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams ready to begin "safely" rolling back COVID restrictions

By John Dias, Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNmqx_0eNTqsrF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd04u_0eNTqsrF00
Shifting from pandemic to endemic phase 02:58

NEW YORK -- After coping with the pandemic for nearly two years, some states are beginning to treat COVID-19 as an endemic, learning to live with the virus.

It's become the norm to enter New York City restaurants masked, showing your vaccine card, but that could soon become a thing of the past.

"I can't wait to get it done," Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday. "I take my hat off to New Yorkers through masks, vaccines, through social distancing. We were hit with the uncertainty, the fear of COVID, I'm just, I'm really proud of how we responded as New Yorkers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8BZv_0eNTqsrF00
COVID restrictions starting to roll back in Tri-State Area 02:14

The mayor says he's going to be unveiling plans in the coming days to begin rolling back requirements, following the science.

"Every morning I meet with my health professionals 'cause I always say that I'm going to follow the science. I'm not gonna get ahead of science because I'm ready to get ahead of all of this and get back to a level of normalcy, but they're giving us clear instructions. They gave us benchmarks, we're going to follow those benchmarks, but I look forward, in the next few weeks, of going through a real transformation," Adams said.

COVID VACCINE

The mayor says while the city is moving in the right direction, rolling back restrictions is going to be done safely.

"All of these experts will tell you one thing, we can't close down again. We can't close down again, and I'm not going to do something out of my anticipation to get back that is going to jeopardize closing down the city again. Our economy can't handle it. We don't have another $11 billion to put back in the economy, so we must do it in a smart way and people are going to look back later and say, 'You know, he made the right decisions.' We're gonna get the city back up and operated, and we're going to be rolling out some things in the next day or so on how we're going to carry that out," he said.

"Personally we'd love to go back to normal like everybody else, but we have to be careful and make sure that we just don't regress all the progress that we made," said Pawl Olczyk, manager of Westville.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently lifted the state indoor mask mandate and said she plans to reevaluate the situation in schools early March .

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator , including mobile sites and at-home appointments

In New Jersey, the school mask mandate ends March 7 , leaving the decision up to local districts.

"We do recommend a return to universal school-wide masking when conditions call for it," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Crediting COVID cases and hospitalizations going down, Murphy also announced his final weekly COVID briefing will be next Friday .

"As we move into our new normal and transition from a pandemic stance to an endemic one, there is no longer the need for us to gather here at a set time every week," he said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

California was the first state to formally move towards an endemic approach.

To clarify -- an epidemic is a sudden outbreak in one large population, while a pandemic is an outbreak that spreads through several countries or the world. An endemic is a constant presence of an illness with low spread.

"If you ask 100 epidemiologists when a pandemic becomes endemic, you'll get 100 different opinions. An endemic virus doesn't mean that the virus is gone or that it causes mild disease or infection. The flu is endemic, yet it kills tens of thousands of Americans a year. A virus is endemic when there's an equilibrium between the level of transmission of the virus and the level of immunity in the population," CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez said.

He says we're not there yet with COVID, especially since the Omicron variant has yet to reach its peak in many parts of the country, but we are headed in the right direction.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New York City schools lifting outdoor mask mandate

NEW YORK -- New York City students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks on the grounds outside schools next week.Chancellor David Banks announced the change Friday morning, saying it will start Monday."Throughout the pandemic, our schools have remained some of the safest spaces for our students and staff, thanks to our gold standard health and safety protocol," he said in a statement. "I am so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools." Masks will still be required for everyone inside school buildings.Gov. Kathy Hochul has said her team will reassess the statewide school mask mandate after students return from winter break.CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At HomeCheck back with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Unlicensed marijuana businesses getting cease and desist letters from New York state

NEW YORK - Since marijuana was legalized last year, unlicensed vendors have opened for business. Now the state is saying "not so fast" by sending dozens of cease and desist letters to operators. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas takes a look inside a booming membership club that has no plans of slowing down. Nestled among the row of businesses on Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, you can find the busy Empire Cannabis Club. For owner Lenore Elfand and her family, it's redemption. "In the '60s, my uncle was killed in the Bronx buying weed. Went on to my brother, spent 10 years in federal prison for growing,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sen. Brad Hoylman introduces bill for restaurant relief program

NEW YORK -- A group of restaurant workers and owners are throwing their support behind new legislation that they say would raise wages and ease a staffing crisis.They gathered in Chelsea on Friday with state Sen. Brad Hoylman, who has introduced a bill for a restaurant relief program.It would forgive loans to businesses that pay or are working toward paying the so-called "one fair wage," which is a full minimum wage with tips on top."Without providing the assurance of a livable wage, restaurants will continue to struggle to find sufficient workers," Hoylman said."We have raised our wages $15-plus to get ... workers to come back to work, but we cannot do it alone," Brooklyn restaurant owner Naila Caicedo said.Another bill would require all restaurants to pay the one fair wage.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

Nonprofit mental health center opens on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- The COVID pandemic has taken a toll on people's mental health, highlighting a national problem.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff visited a new facility on Long Island that will help residents with the backlog created by the pandemic.The new nonprofit mental health center opened in Riverhead to serve Long Island's East End."Other practitioners have waitlists of weeks and months to be seen," said Tracey Anderson, with Rise Life Services, Riverhead.This new clinic is one answer to a concerning backlog in mental health services worsened by the pandemic."You're seeing a lot more anxiety, depression ... I'm...
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

New York leaders applaud Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court nomination

NEW YORK -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court continued a trend from President Biden. Seventy percent of federal judges appointed by him so far are people of color. Most are women.CBS2's Tony Aiello got reaction to Jackson's historic nomination from local leaders who also made history in their chosen fields.Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the first Black woman to lead the New York State Senate, called it an incredible moment in American history."It's just an awakening, I think, for so many of us who've waited for a moment where we would see ourselves reflected on the highest court...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

N.J. brothers preparing to travel to Ukraine in hopes of rescuing family

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two men from New Jersey say their relatives in Ukraine are running out of supplies while staying sheltered from the constant reminders of war.CBS2's Cory James spoke to two New Jersey brothers whose aunt is trying to stay safe."Where is she right now in her home?" James asked."In the bathtub," Mike Lisitsa said."She's hiding in the bathtub?" James asked."Yes," Lisitsa said.A dark photo captured a dark time in history -- a woman in Ukraine hiding in her bathtub as war unravels outside her home."She said today is the worst night," Lisitsa said.Lisitsa and his brother, Gene, translated, sharing...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Ceremonies mark 29 years since World Trade Center bombing

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks 29 years since the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.Six people were killed when a truck bomb exploded in the North Tower's underground parking garage.The Port Authority will stream a virtual commemorative mass from St. Francis of Assisi Church in Manhattan.The 9/11 Memorial & Museum will hold a ceremony at noon.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS New York

Falling ice causes dangerous conditions across NYC

NEW YORK -- Falling ice caused some dangerous conditions around New York City after a day of warmer temperatures Friday.In Midtown, 57th Street and Sixth Avenue was closed due to ice falling from the Steinway Building. Chunks of ice could also be seen falling from buildings as pedestrians walked down 57th Street near Eighth Avenue. One side of the George Washington Bridge was also shut down because of falling ice. Inbound upper deck lanes closed around 3 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Herb Douglas, Jr. inspires both as an Olympian and a businessman

NEW YORK - As we continue to honor Black History Month, we feature a man who accomplished amazing things for nearly a century now: Herb Douglas, Jr., the Olympian, the businessman, and so much more. As CBS2's Otis Livingston reports, Douglas has the incredible distinction of being the oldest living United State Olympic medalist. He competed at a time when racial discrimination was high, then ventured into the boardroom, where it wasn't much better. But he navigated both with class, and dignity. Douglas was born to run, and he would start at an early age, in the hilly streets of Pittsburgh. "My mother...
ECONOMY
CBS New York

Woman bashed in the head and robbed by man with hammer while entering subway

NEW YORK - As New York City police continue to try and increase safety underground, there has been another attack. This time, police are looking for a suspect who beat a 57-year-old woman with a hammer and robbed her.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, video shows a man with a cane follow Nina Rothschild, a New York City Health Department worker, down stairs to a subway station.The suspect can be seen kicking Rothschild twice in the back before he pulls out a hammer and hits her on the back of the head multiple times. He then stole her purse and ran...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey to end weekly COVID-19 briefings

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy laid out new guidance Wednesday for schools as districts make their own decision to keep or remove masks. As CBS2's Meg Baker reported, the governor also said his weekly COVID-19 briefings will be ending. Schools will soon be able to make their own decisions about students and masks, and Murphy said he will hold his 250th and final COVID briefing on March 4, adding New Jersey is transitioning into an endemic, which means coping with a virus that may never completely go away. "With the Omicron tsunami continuing to swiftly recede, the case numbers...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nyc Mayor#Cdc#New Yorkers
CBS New York

Long Island chef Joe Reale faces off for National Clam Chowder Day on "The Talk"

NEW YORK - It's National Clam Chowder Day, so chefs from Boston and New York will compete Friday afternoon on "The Talk" to see who has the best chowder: New England or Manhattan. Joe Reale of Popei's Clam Bar and Seafood Restaurant in Bethpage, Long Island is representing New York. He's taking on Meredith Tipping from the Boston Sail Loft. Both are family-owned businesses that have been making chowder for decades. Reale explains what makes Popei's Manhattan clam chowder stand out. "It's just fresh products, from the potatoes, the onions, tomatoes, carrots, celery. And then you have to have a nice Long Island fresh clam. All that juice goes in there, you put that in. That's the secret ingredient," he said. The judges clearly enjoyed tasting the chowder, but who won? You'll have to tune in Friday afternoon to find out. You can watch "The Talk" right here on CBS2 at 2 p.m. 
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Protesters continue to call for removal of 3 Adams administration appointees

NEW YORK -- Calls continue for Mayor Eric Adams to reconsider three recent appointees to his administration. Demonstrators rallied outside City Hall on Thursday. They want pastors Gilford Monrose, Erick Salgado and former councilman Fernando Cabrera removed from City Hall posts because of past comments and stances on marriage equality and abortion rights. Adams has defended the appointments, saying the men have evolved, but demonstrators say that's not good enough. "This is not something that we can balance. You are a homophobe, you are a transphobe or you are not," transgender activist Ceclia Gentili said. "We need to make sure that we are electing people and appointing people who are bringing us together and not dividing us," New York City Councilmember Crystal Hudson said. Members of the City Council say they will hold oversight hearings to make sure no city money goes to support anti-LGBTQ+ or homophobic programs. The appointees have not returned CBS2's requests for comment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New vaccine demonstrates 100% efficacy against severe COVID, hospitalizations

NEW YORK -- There's some exciting news about the effectiveness of a new COVID vaccine about to be submitted for FDA authorization.It's a vaccine that's said to provide total protection against COVID, and CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says that's for a very specific type of COVID infection, the one was actually care most about.The first companies to produce an effective vaccine against COVID-19 were Moderna and Pfizer, both using a new messenger RNA, or mRNA, technology. Largely forgotten in the vaccine race were numerous more conventional vaccine technologies.Now, two doses of a new COVID vaccine that is based on a conventional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Protesters rally for Ukraine on UES, at East Village church

NEW YORK -- The Big Apple is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S. Hundreds gathered Thursday to protest Russia's invasion.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, it was heartbreaking to talk to local Ukrainians and hear how their family members are hiding in basements trying to survive bombings, all while their loved ones in the Tri-State Area are powerless to do anything."It's really scary and really hurtful because I'm here and she's there and there's no way for me to help her," said Khrystyna Chorna of Milford, Connecticut.Chorna broke down in tears during the protest against Russia. She said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams faces criticism from LGBTQ community over recent appointments

NEW YORK -- Calls for the removal of three appointees to Mayor Eric Adams' administration are getting louder.The men are being criticized for what's being called their past homophobic comments. However, as CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday, the mayor says he is not budging."I have a rigorous selection process to determine who is going to be in city government and whomever serves under me serves all New Yorkers," Adams said.The mayor is remaining steadfast about his appointment of three pastors to his administration who have publicly disparaged the LGBTQ community."The goal is to convert, allow people to evolve, so they can...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Pilot Program Uses Roadside Sound Meter, Camera To Catch Loud Cars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Drivers with obnoxiously loud cars may now face fines in New York City. The Department of Environmental Protection says a pilot program is now underway that uses a roadside sound meter and camera. The technology catches cars that emit noise that violates state and city laws. If a driver is caught, they will receive a notice to bring in their car for an inspection. They could also face a penalty from $220 for a first offense to more than $2,600 if they’re caught again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Advocates call for investigation into surging Con Ed prices

NEW YORK - Fuel prices are creeping higher because of several factors, including the crisis in Ukraine. With new sanctions on Moscow, ongoing high fuel demand in Europe, plus a limited global supply, all of it is pushing the price for a barrel of oil toward $100. According to AAA, a gallon of regular gas now costs an average $3.54 nationwide. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the cost of heating oil is now up 47% than a year ago. It's worth noting that Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas, selling 12% and 17% of the global supply. Hundreds of thousands of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Memorial Fund Honoring Way Chinatown’s Christina Lee Lived To Be Split Among 5 Organizations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The killing of Christina Lee inside her Chinatown apartment sparked immediate policy changes by city leaders. Now, her family is working on creating a lasting legacy, starting a fund to honor how she lived. CBS2’s Christina Fan spoke with several of the grateful beneficiaries on Tuesday. Lee’s family is turning their pain into purpose, raising money for the causes dearest to her heart. A GoFundMe, created by her sister, reads “Nothing will give her back to us. But with your help we can make the 35 years she spent on Earth mean something for generations to come.” Joseph Reiver...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy