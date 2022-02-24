ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit College receives $9 million to benefit school and community

By Nikelle Delgado
 2 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The State of Wisconsin made a big investment into a stateline college.

It came in the form of a multi-million dollar grant. For the City of Beloit, it means a transformation that will benefit students and the community. Beloit College said that the investment will allow for a major renovation to its Robert Morse Library on campus, a project that they, as well as city leaders, hope can become a resource centerpiece for the community.

“So our grant proposal was all about a renovation of our library, which is a central community space for the college, and converting it to a community space for the college and the city,” said Beloit College President Scott Bierman.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced on Wednesday that Beloit College will be on the receiving end of a $9 million grant, which is part of a state program aimed at helping communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This grant allows our students to reach out to the community and learn from these fantastic leaders that we have all around us in the community,” Bierman said.

The community center will provide plenty of educational opportunities, according to Bierman.

“We are always in favor anything that allows our community to collaborate, to provide the core services for our residents, and it’s exciting to know that this space will be used in that way,” said Sarah Lock, director of strategic communications for the City of Beloit.

Lock said that the city is excited to see the benefits of this investment.

“We are immensely excited that they were awarded this,” she said. “This is going to be a great asset for not only the college, but for the entire community.”

“To support the development of the most important thing, the College of Beloit lives with in the City of Beloit, and so this partnership is the essence of our future going forward,” Bierman added.

Beloit College has also committed $1 million to the project. Work on the Robert Morse Library is expected to begin this summer and will take about a year.

