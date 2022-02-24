ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State comeback falls short against No. 11 Texas

By Lainey Gerber
 2 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wildcats tried to claw back into the lead, but the Longhorns’ run ended K-State women’s basketball’s chance at a win.

Texas beat K-State 62-51 Wednesday night.

“Their offensive rebounding was a huge problem,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “Then, the pressure. While the turnover number isn’t horrible, the fact that we couldn’t get into offense as well as we’d like and play well under duress. Where the turnovers reared its head is where we had the chance, when we cut the lead, and then we had turnovers in the transition, that ultimately just killed us because it went from four points back to 11.”

K-State (18-9, 8-7) trailed 34-23 at halftime, but an 8-0 run in the third quarter closed the gap to five points. Texas built on it’s lead, but K-State pulled within five again on a jumper from Ayoka Lee with 3:33 left in the third quarter.

Texas answered with a 5-0 run to increase get its lead back to 10, 45-35, with 1:13 left in the third. Serena Sundell helped the ‘Cats hold off Texas by making a layup. Then, Lee answered a Texas jumper with a jumper of her own to close the quarter down 47-39.

Sundell made another layup to open the fourth quarter, bringing the Wildcats within six. The Wildcats ended the ensuing Longhorn possession with a stop. Cymone Goodrich received two free throws with 8:57 to play to close Texas’ lead to just four, 47-43.

However, the wildcats were not able to get any closer. The Longhorns went on a 9-0 run to build a 56-43 lead with 6:56 left. The Wildcats made just two field goals in the fourth quarter, shooting 2-of-10 from the field.

Sundell led K-State with 16 points, her 14 th game in double figures.

Lee joined Sundell in double-digits with 10 points, plus five rebounds and two blocks. Lee moves up three spots to ninth on the K-State career scoring list with 1,556 career points.

Next, the Wildcats will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.

KSNT News

