Brooklyn, NY

Black History Month: 'Drive-Thru' art installation in Downtown Brooklyn celebrates Black history on big screens

By Cory James
 2 days ago
NEW YORK -- This Black History Month, an eye-catching art installation has come to Brooklyn.

In a Downtown Brooklyn plaza, Black history was celebrated in the form of music, dance and on big screens.

The public art installation was put on by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and Van Alen Institute, along with Two Trees Management Company.

As CBS2's Cory James reports, dozens sat close by Wednesday for the showing that reinvented the classic drive-in movie experience.

The first movie up for New Yorkers to see was "Community: Rhythm/Movement/Joy," which captured the electric energy from the Brooklyn Academy of Music's DanceAfrica street bazaar.

"So a lot of the stories are kind of about the ecological crisis going on right now or immigrant issues," said Lexi Tsien, of Downtown Brooklyn.

Organizers say paying homage to history and bringing the community together is what free events like this are about.

"It gives us the opportunity to activate a plaza that, to be honest with you, in the middle of the winter, not many people find attractive, by some really interesting programming," said Regina Myer, with the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership.

"Everything that it has to say is saying like, everyone come out here, share it, look at it, talk to one another. It's about connection," said Deborah Marton, with the Van Alen Institute.

For the next two months, films by Brooklyn filmmakers will be shown at the plaza for anyone in the community to come out and see. For more information, visit downtownbrooklyn.com/drive-thru.

