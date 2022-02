An HTeaO location is coming to Pflugerville at 710 Kay Lane. Information from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states construction for the $1 million building will be complete by November, but franchisee Bethany Beeman said she is hoping the location will be ready closer to August. HTeaO sells more than two dozen varieties of tea and has locations throughout the central U.S. and in Florida. www.hteao.com.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO