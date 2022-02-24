ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Finale Preview Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released a preview for "Knocked Down, Knocked Up," the Season 7 finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 2nd. This week's episode, "Too Legit To Quit" left the time traveling heroes in an interesting place with the team agreeing to...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

'Ozark' Previews Final Episodes With Ominous New Teaser and Release Date

The end is near for Ozark -- and it's closer than we expected!. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the acclaimed crime drama will debut the remaining seven episodes of its fourth and final season on Friday, April 29, just a few months after season 4A left fans reeling with some shocking deaths and a plan for revenge. (Plus, a meme-worthy scream!)
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

While Filming The Walking Dead's Final Episodes, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals The Negan Moment He'd Want To Change

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you’re probably aware of the looming end to the AMC series that has spawned a franchise of spinoffs. Although part of the 11th and final Season of The Walking Dead has premiered, the last of the episodes are still being filmed by the remaining members of the cast. Ahead of finally wrapping on filming the lon- running series, star Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals The Walking Dead moment he would have changed for his legendary character Negan.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Nick Zano
Person
Keto Shimizu
Person
Tala Ashe
Person
Caity Lotz
Person
Donald Faison
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Series Renewed for Fifth and Final Season Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Just hours ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that its Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The announcement was made via the show's official Twitter account, which tweeted a photo and teased, "Season 5, and step on it," before confirming that Season 5 will mark the last for the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continuously expands as they feature new Comic book superheroes into the MCU. The MCU has successfully brought new characters like Shang-chi, the Eternals, and the upcoming Moon Knight. One character that is rumored to be making a comeback in the MCU is none other than, The Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legends Of Tomorrow#Cw#Ava Lrb Jes Mccallan#Scrubs
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Will Feature a Last Minute Appearance

Fans are being introduced to one NCIS: Hawai’i actor’s family in an upcoming episode. Keep reading to find out more!. Kian Talan is one of the stars of NCIS: Hawai’i. Playing the son of Special Agent Jane Tennant, the 26-year old actor appreciates the opportunities he is given. He is also thankful for his family, who recently came to visit their son on the island.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series

Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year extensions for each. Going into the fall season, the shows will be entering season 11, season 8 and season 10, respectively.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
TVLine

Firefighter Drama From SEAL Team Star Max Thieriot Gets CBS Pilot Order

SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot is coming back to CBS… well, behind the camera, anyway. The network has ordered a pilot for Cal Fire, a firefighter drama co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot, TVLine has learned. The story centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description. Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey's Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan's pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey's Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy