Oil hits $100, US stock futures slide after Putin announces military operation in Donbas

By CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Brent crude oil hit $100 a barrel and stock futures fell sharply late Wednesday after blasts were heard in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir...

