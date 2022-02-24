ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Deadly shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in Sharpstown trapped several shoppers in chaos

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

The shooting on Wednesday at PlazAmericas mall turned a day of shopping into chaos for dozens of people.

A witness said they heard six to eight gunshots go off near the Melrose store. When shots were fired, shoppers had to shelter in place before the mall closed for the day.

"They closed down all the doors around us. We couldn't get out until they finally gave us the green light to go home. They forced us out. Everybody had to evacuate," Daniel Valencia said.

SEE ALSO: San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy killed while working extra job at mall in Sharpstown, HPD says

Valencia was one of several people trapped inside the mall after the shooting. He said he could tell someone got hurt from where he was hiding.

"I heard just groans from someone across the hall. It was pretty close to our store, down the hall. I didn't really see the person, but I heard it was pretty bloody," he said.

San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy Neil Adams was killed. The accused shooter was shot by two officers and later died at a hospital. People who frequent the mall said the deadly violence comes as no surprise.

"It's always like this in this area," said Yani Salgado.

"It's very dangerous and very scary. We are not safe and secure," said Karamuddin Khokhar who owns a store in the mall.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall#San Jacinto Pct#Constable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy