Ole Miss Basketball Falls on Road to Auburn 77-64

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

The Rebels could not keep up with the Tigers on Wednesday night.

AUBURN, Ala. -- Ole Miss was no match for No. 3 Auburn on Wednesday night, falling to the Tigers 77-64 in Auburn Arena.

The Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC) shot 37.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three in the loss. They also had double-digit scoring performances from three players, led by Jarkel Joiner with 13. Luis Rodriguez and Nysier Brooks followed with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Zep Jasper and Jabari Smith with 15 apiece, and they shot 45.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday when it hosts Texas A&M. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

The Grove Report

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

