Athol, MA

State police investigating two vehicle car crash in Athol

By Waleed Azad
 2 days ago

ATHOL, Mass. ( WWLP ) – State police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Route 2 in Athol.

According to a tweet by the Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to a two car head-on collision. One driver was reported to have fatal injuries while the other had life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Athol, MA
