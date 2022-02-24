$125 million renovation underway at Jacobs Music Center in bid to boost downtown vibrancy

SAN DIEGO – The historic Jacobs Music Center at Copley Symphony Hall is getting a $125 million makeover in hopes of attracting more business to the city.

The project started the demolition phase in January and is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023. It is the second renovation in its history since the building first opened as a Fox Theater in 1929.

“This is a reinvestment into the downtown area and a statement that we will have two world-class venues for its residents, audiences and visitors to our city,” San Diego Symphony Orchestra CEO Martha Gilmer said.

The building is home to notable broadway shows, silent film festivals and classical music performances from artists such as Joshua Bell, Lang Lang and Patti Lupone.

Changes to the hall include better acoustics and lighting, expanded ADA access and a new stage layout.

“We curved it more to create a more engaged relationship relative to the stage and engagement to musicians on stage,” said John Frane, senior principal at architectural firm HGA.

Renovations are inspired by the success of Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the outdoor venue boosting business in the waterfront and downtown area.

“I continue to believe that our musicians that come to us from around the world are our greatest asset,” Gilmer said.

According to a 2020 study from the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, creative industries bring billions of dollars and thousands of jobs to the region. Visual and Performing Arts and Music brought roughly $710 million combined.

“You look around downtown San Diego and you see the cranes and the building taking place,” Gilmer said. “We are attracting businesses and we are attracting residents and they want a vibrant downtown to participate in when they are not at work so we really want to be part of providing that vibrancy to downtown San Diego.”

The symphony will temporarily perform at several other venues across the county during construction.

“The city of San Diego is going to be very proud but the whole world will be looking very closely at this amazing, fantastic city,” said Rafael Payare, musical director of the San Diego Symphony.

The organization is not currently disclosing where the money for the project is coming from.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.