ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

HC Ron Rivera: Commanders want to extend WR Terry McLaurin, DT Daron Payne

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSVe5_0eNTopqy00
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of notable Commanders are up for extensions, and it sounds like coach Ron Rivera wants to keep them around. In a conversation with Ben Standig of The Athletic, Rivera said he’s very interested in locking in wideout Terry McLaurin and defensive tackle Daron Payne for the foreseeable future.

“We have a tremendous amount of interest in making sure these guys are with us going forward,” Rivera said.

Despite being selected in the third round of the 2019 draft, it didn’t take McLaurin very long to make a name for himself. He finished that campaign with PFWA All-Rookie Team honors after compiling 919 receiving yards. The receiver kept it up during his sophomore and junior campaigns, combining for 164 receptions, 2,171 yards and nine touchdowns between the 2020 and 2021 seasons (despite some inconsistent play from the quarterback position).

Payne had a bit more fanfare heading into the NFL after being selected with the 13th overall pick in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive lineman has started 58 of his 64 career games, including all 33 over the past two seasons. Payne finished the 2021 campaign with career-highs in tackles (61) and QB hits (15) to go along with 4.5 sacks.

Payne had his fifth-year option picked up last April, locking him in to a $8.529M salary for 2022. McLaurin, meanwhile, is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and has a cap number of $3.04M in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#American Football#Wr#Dt Daron Payne#The Athletic#Pfwa
The Spun

2 Teams Are Frontrunners To Trade For Deshaun Watson

Where and when Deshaun Watson will take his next NFL snap is still very much up in the air. Before this past season, Watson requested a trade away from his current Houston Texans franchise. As if this situation wasn’t complicated enough, the 26-year-old signal caller was then hit with more than 20 accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Is Now Imminent

Earlier in the week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a bunch of “Monday Night Gratitude” media on Instagram, stirring the pot for the masses on his impending career decision. Rodgers, 38, will either retire, request a trade to a different team, or play for the Packers...
NFL
NESN

FOX Reportedly Will Consider These Candidates To Replace Troy Aikman

Joe Buck reportedly will have a new partner in the broadcast booth for the 2022 NFL season. Buck’s longtime partner, Troy Aikman, is on the verge of leaving FOX for ESPN, according to a New York Post report. Aikman, who also was rumored to be in the mix for a broadcast job with Amazon, reportedly will join the Worldwide Leader’s “Monday Night Football” team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Watson?

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (...)
NFL
247Sports

Grambling State shuts down Art Briles' reported hire as offensive coordinator

Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
NFL
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson trade scenarios: Four teams that make sense

After missing the playoffs for just the third time in Pete Carroll’s tenure, the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson are at a critical juncture for a franchise that was once a regular championship contender. At 33 years old, Wilson has two years left on a deal that includes...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Beloved Vikings QB Lands on His Feet Again

A preseason Minnesota Vikings god goes back on his throne – in the USFL. The folklorish Kyle Sloter was drafted this week by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL’s 2022 Draft. The USFL was active for three years in the 1980s, going dormant for almost 40 years...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers could make surprising decision with QB situation?

It has widely been assumed that the San Francisco 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but some feel they would be better off keeping the veteran for one more year. That outcome may still be in play. ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke about the Garoppolo situation with Ari Meirov of...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy