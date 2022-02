Dragon Ball Super has finally revealed its release window for North American fans of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Fans have been excited to see what the franchise would be bringing for its first new anime entry since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and soon they will get their chance with the upcoming release of the next feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the new movie hitting in Japan later this Spring, there has been relatively very little shown in terms of what fans could really expect to see from the new movie. But fans outside of Japan have been especially curious to see the new movie for themselves.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO