CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 53-year-old woman, Chiwon Monique Sadler. Sadler was last known to be en route to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday afternoon. She was heading there to pick up a relative, but police said she never made it to the airport. Sadler drives a 2017 red Ford Fusion with a paper NC dealer tag on the left side of the rear window.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO