ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

A Celebrated Basketball Movie Is Arriving on Netflix Just in Time for March Madness

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch Madness is approaching and to get basketball fans in the mood, Netflix will soon have a beloved sports drama available for streaming. The annual sports event is one of the biggest in the country, featuring 68 college basketball teams from the Division I level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
NBC Sports

March Madness 2022: When is Selection Sunday?

College basketball almost saw a near return to normal during the 2021-22 season, but what remains constant is the anticipation of Selection Sunday and figuring out who will be playing in this year's March Madness. The men's NCAA Tournament returns to its normal format with locations scattered throughout the country....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Twista
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Ken Carter
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Ashanti
Person
Adrienne Bailon
Popculture

Netflix Original Movies to Watch in March 2022

Netflix plans to release an astonishing 86 original movies during 2022, and many of those are coming in March. The new month kicks off next week, and there are plenty of new adventures to take. The fun kicks off on March 2, when the first two original movies of the month are released.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Celebrity Big Brother' Winner Miesha Tate Apologizes to Shanna Moakler: 'I Made a Mistake' (Exclusive)

Professional fighter Miesha Tate has a lot to say about her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Tate, who won the third season of the competition, found herself in the midst of most of the drama and action in the house. In particular, Tate was at the center of a dilemma with Shanna Moakler, leading her to make some controversial comments about the reality star. After leaving the house, Tate had time to reflect on everything that went down and told PopCulture.com exclusively that she wants to take "responsibility" for what she said during her time in the competition.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Nba#Division#Richmond High School#Paramount Pictures#Mtv Studios#Octavia
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Couple Filming Together Despite Not Speaking for Months

It looks like things are back on track with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield and her longtime on-again-off-again beau, Tyrone Gilliams. Whitfield has been filming Season 14, marking it her third return to the beloved Bravo franchise. This time, she and Gilliams were off due to him sending the network a cease and desist from mentioning and trying to film with him as he was on home confinement after being released early from prison serving a lengthy fraud case. Whitfield famously documented their relationship while Gilliams was behind bars. But to keep him in good standing with the judge, Gilliams refused to film this season, saying it could ruin his release and violate his probation order.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Finale Time for Peacemaker, Netflix's Wu Assassins Gets a Spinoff Movie

John Cena’s quest to bring about tranquility comes to an end today as Peacemaker wraps its first season on HBO Max. Plus, the story of Wu Assassins continues in standalone film Fistful of Vengeance, Netflix debuts new shorts Erax and Heart Shot, and Paramount+ adapts the best-selling book series Big Nate for the small screen. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
TV SERIES
The Staten Island Advance

The Super Bowl may be over, but it’s not too late to open a betting account in NYC in time for March Madness

Don’t put down your phone just yet. Sure, the Super Bowl is over and the next NFL season is seven months away, but it’s almost time for March Madness. That’s the name synonymous with the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments. To boot, the conference tournaments, which in some cases determines who gets into the big dance, will start next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Winner Crowned

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother came to an end on Wednesday night. Of course, only one of the celebrity houseguests could be crowned the winner. So, was Miesha Tate, Cynthia Bailey or Todrick Hall crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3?. In the end, Tate won the...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Beloved Reboot Series Following 2-Season Order

After much fan fervor and excitement, HBO Max has decided to not move forward with its reboot of The Boondocks after previously announcing a two-season, 24-episode order in 2019, Deadline reported. The beloved satire series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation was originally set to premiere its reboot in the fall of 2020 with a special but didn't end up launching at all.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy