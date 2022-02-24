Truck drivers in high demand on East Texas roads

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – During the pandemic, trucking companies like Groendyke Transport lost drivers. Now, they say truckers are wanting to be home more.

Manager Gary Beavers of Groendyke Transport says there is a major shortage of truck drivers right now. In fact, the industry has been saying a decrease in drivers was coming for years. The issues being, people want to be home nightly and only taking local work.

In the past, husband and wife teams were popular, but Beavers says he hasn’t seen any in years. Truck driving has become a job that society says is unfavorable.

“You know trucking isn’t known as a glamorous job… it’s kind of looked down upon in society if you’re a truck driver these days, and that’s unfortunate because every time you go to the grocery store or to the shelf to pick up something, it came from a truck,” says Beavers.

Groendyke Transport is holding soft hiring events on social media in hopes to gain employees. Even schools around East Texas like Tyler Junior College are offering classes.

