The Broken Bow girls basketball team claimed the C1-2 district championship Friday night and qualified for the state tournament for the second year in a row. Omaha Gross Catholic scored the first two points of the game but that would be the only lead they would enjoy during the night. Broken Bow was up 22-15 at halftime but then outscored Omaha Gross 38-14 in the second half to pull away for a 60-29 victory. Bow had four players finish in double figures led by MaKinley Tobey who had a game high 12 points. Joscelyn Coleman, Kya Scott, and Brianna Quinn all finished with 10 a piece as Broken Bow picked up its 22nd win of the season. The Lady Indians advance to the NSAA girls state basketball championships which begin March 7th in Lincoln.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO