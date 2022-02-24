Magic’s In The Air: Reacting to Iowa State’s Comeback Against West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12) dropped their fifth straight after an 84-81 heartbreaking loss to the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9) Wednesday night. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game and discussed the final moments of the game, overall effort, and more. You...
The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 214,104,148 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.4% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is considered the nation’s top offensive tackle in the 2023 class. He has offers from across the country, and in the last month, narrowed down his list to seven schools. Among the contenders are Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame,...
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
Brockington's 35 powers Iowa State to double-digit comeback against Mountaineers. Gabe Osabuohien put the West Virginia bench on its feet right before halftime as he hit his first three-pointer of the season to put the Mountaineers ahead of Iowa State by 10 points. The fifth-year senior turned some heads on...
All eyes will be in Waco tonight as tenth ranked Baylor (23-5, 11-4) welcomes in No. 5 Kansas (23-4, 12-2) as part of ESPN’s College GameDay. The Jayhawks ran the Bears out of the gym in their first meeting in Lawrence 83-59, but Baylor hopes to split the season series with Kansas for a 3rd-straight season and fourth time in the last 5 years.
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the No. 9 Iowa State women’s basketball team to an 85-59 win over Kansas on Wednesday night. The Cyclones (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) sit atop the conference along with Baylor after winning for the seventh time in eight games. Joens continues to make her case for Big 12 Player of the Year leading all scorers in the game.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A turnover by West Virginia (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) with less than 30 seconds to play gave Iowa State (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) the lead for the final time Wednesday night in Ames. After leading by as many as 12 points in the second half, the...
AUSTIN -- With three games left in the regular season, the Longhorns still have to answer questions about their legitimacy as a contender in the Big 12. Wednesday night's 75-66 win over TCU was promising, considering the Horns were down by as much as 10 in the second half on their home floor. Texas coach Chris Beard smiled and laughed with his guard tandem of Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones at the podium following the win, but the team's mantra has been clear all season: next game on the schedule.
When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About Iowa State (19-9, 6-9 Big 12): The Cyclones have bounced back from a four-game losing streak to win their last three and potentially solidify themselves an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State has beaten TCU, Oklahoma and West Virginia to enter this weekend with some momentum. Izaiah Brockington is the player that makes the Cyclones go. He is one of the top scorers in the Big 12 and is coming off a 35-point effort against West Virginia earlier this week.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 host the Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6) Saturday afternoon at 2:00, and will be televised on ESPN2. The Longhorns are 4-3 in the month of February, with wins over Kansas, a once-ranked Iowa State squad, completed the season sweep over rival Oklahoma and swept TCU on Wednesday night, while two of the losses came against Texas Tech, and the third to Baylor.
AUSTIN -- With three games left in the regular season, the Longhorns still have to answer questions about their legitimacy as a contender in the Big 12. Wednesday night's 75-66 win over TCU was promising, considering the Horns were down by as much as 10 in the second half on their home floor. Texas coach Chris Beard smiled and laughed with his guard tandem of Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones at the podium following the win, but the team's mantra has been clear all season: next game on the schedule.
Comments / 0