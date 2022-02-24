Magic’s In The Air: Reacting to Iowa State’s Comeback Against West Virginia

AUSTIN -- With three games left in the regular season, the Longhorns still have to answer questions about their legitimacy as a contender in the Big 12. Wednesday night's 75-66 win over TCU was promising, considering the Horns were down by as much as 10 in the second half on their home floor. Texas coach Chris Beard smiled and laughed with his guard tandem of Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones at the podium following the win, but the team's mantra has been clear all season: next game on the schedule.

