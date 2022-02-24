ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UNSOLVED: Left, killed or suicide? A family has no answers in man's 2006 disappearance

First Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I don’t think he just walked off...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

PA Man Had 'Hit List' Of Family Members He Wanted To Kill Ahead Of Stepfather's Murder: PD

A Pennsylvania man who made a "hit list" of family members he wanted to kill, was charged with murdering his 78-year-old stepfather, authorities in Bucks County said. Brian Joseph Carey, 41, was arrested late Wednesday, Feb. 16, hours after detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bristol Township Police Department named him as a person of interest in the death of Joseph Michael Jakimowicz, of Bristol Township.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Unsolved
WINKNEWS.com

Family seeking answers 4 years after Fort Myers man’s murder

Wednesday marks four years since someone murdered 40-year-old Brian Cannady at a Central Avenue apartment complex in Fort Myers. Cannady was an employee of St. Columbkille Catholic Church’s Thrift Store at 152721 McGregor Blvd., where he worked for seven years. He left behind a large family that Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says is still trying to come to grips with his murder.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

Single mom left her 14-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with ADHD, babysit her four younger siblings when COVID-19 shut down their daycare; faces jail time

The single mother of five reportedly had to go to work and when COVID-19 shut down her children’s daycare in May of 2020, the mother asked her 14-year-old daughter, who was reportedly diagnosed with ADHD, to babysit the four younger siblings. Some parents will call this decision irresponsible while others argue it was simply the actions of a desperate mom.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother of five facing prosecution for leaving her 14-year-old daughter to babysit after Covid closed daycare

Melissa Shields Henderson thought Blairsville, Georgia, population 724, would be the perfect place to raise her children.It’s a place where kids ride their bikes everywhere and play pick-up basketball in the street, and “everybody knows everybody”.At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, with schools and daycare closed and bills to pay, Ms Henderson, 41, went to her job as an administrator at a health spa 37kms (23 miles) away in Blue Ridge, leaving her five children at home under the care of her 14-year-old daughter Linley.While Linley was completing an online school lesson her youngest brother Thaddeus,...
KIDS
The Independent

Server shot in the face by twin sisters over missing $3 hamburger recalls panic: ‘I’m probably gonna die here’

A Wisconsin restaurant worker who was shot in the face last month for a missing order said that he thought he would die that day and never see his three-year-old son again.Anthony Rodriguez, 26, is recovering with injuries in his neck, tongue, and a fractured spine. A bullet is still lodged in a “precarious part of his throat” and his long-term prognosis is unknown, according to a fundraiser set up by his family.Breanta and Bryanna Johnson, the 20-year-old twin sisters who assaulted Mr Rodriguez on 30 January, were arrested four days after the incident, and are facing attempted homicide charges,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother admits killing two-year-old son

A woman has admitted killing her two-year-old son.Natalie Steele, 32, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her son Reid by reason of diminished responsibility. She had previously denied his murder.The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend, South Wales.Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the plea was acceptable after the Crown had received reports from two psychiatrists into Steele’s mental health.“For the reasons set out in the reports of Dr Huckle and Dr Wynne that while she is fit to plead and stand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reid Steele: Mother Natalie Steele admits killing son, 2

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home. Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy