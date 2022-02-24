Weather delays raceway job fair

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, shown here in recent drone photo, will play host to a NASCAR Cup Series race over the June 5 weekend.

MADISON — World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) has moved a job fair initially planned for Feb. 24 to March 3 over weather considerations. A job fair scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, has not changed.

WWTR is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region and will present its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 5. Here's what you need to know:

• First job fair is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

• Second job fair is 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

• The job fairs will be held in the infield media center, inside the oval track.

• Full-time and part-time positions in many departments are available. The event operations and ticket sales departments also need college students for summer internships.

• Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification and must be able to pass a background check.



For more information, visit www.wwtraceway.com/careers , call 618-215-8888 or follow WWTR on social media @wwtraceway .

World Wide Technology Raceway covers more than 600 acres and includes a quarter-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links.