Weather delays raceway job fair
MADISON — World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) has moved a job fair initially planned for Feb. 24 to March 3 over weather considerations. A job fair scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, has not changed.
WWTR is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region and will present its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 5. Here's what you need to know:
• First job fair is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
• Second job fair is 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
• The job fairs will be held in the infield media center, inside the oval track.
• Full-time and part-time positions in many departments are available. The event operations and ticket sales departments also need college students for summer internships.
• Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification and must be able to pass a background check.
For more information, visit www.wwtraceway.com/careers , call 618-215-8888 or follow WWTR on social media @wwtraceway .
World Wide Technology Raceway covers more than 600 acres and includes a quarter-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links.
