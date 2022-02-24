Fire delays breakfast at Chick-fil-A

A small electrical fire forced the Chick-fil-A restaurant near Interstate 95 to open a few hours late Saturday.

“Wilson Fire/Rescue Services was dispatched in reference to a reported structure fire,” a fire department report states. “Crews arrived on scene to Chick-fil-A to find smoke in the office area at the rear of the kitchen.”

The fire started at 6:23 a.m. inside the 5100 Raleigh Road Parkway restaurant.

Operating partner Jon Ferguson said about 10 employees were working when an electrical plug in the office malfunctioned and triggered the circuit breaker.

“Once they tried to figure out what was wrong, they noticed it sparked,” Ferguson said. “It caused smoke in the office, but it put itself out.”

Employees evacuated the building when fire crews arrived. Workers with the city of Wilson’s building inspections department, the Wilson County Health Department and the fire department’s risk reduction unit responded, allowing the business to open by 9 a.m.