Former candidate slams failure of political system; Fagan accuses him of undermining democracy.Sparks continued to fly in the Oregon governor's race even after the state Supreme Court ruled former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof off the ballot on Thursday, Feb. 17. The court unanimously upheld Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's decision that Kristof is not eligible to run for governor because he will not have lived in the state three years by the November 2022 election, as required by the Oregon Constitution. Kristof had been seeking the Democratic nomination before Fagan ruled him off the ballot....

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO