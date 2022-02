Greiss gave up four goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. The Avalanche took the lead just 1:12 into the game and held the Red Wings at bay, giving Greiss no real chance at a third straight win. The German has allowed eight goals on 103 shots in his last three games. He's seen more of the playing time than Alex Nedeljkovic lately, though that will likely change Saturday versus the Maple Leafs given the result of this contest. Greiss is 8-8-1 with a 3.23 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 19 appearances.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO