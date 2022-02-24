ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

URI Women Set Program Record For Wins On Rams Senior Night

By Nick Coit
ABC6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island left it all on the floor in its final regular-season home game, dominating St. Bonaventure in a 67-54 victory Wednesday night. With the win, URI improves to 22-4 on the season, giving the 2021-22 Rams more victories in a season than any other team in program history....

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Argus Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Byron wins big on senior night

BYRON — There was a lot of appreciation at Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest between Byron and Webberville. Much of that appreciation was pre-programmed — with senior, parent and fan appreciation night all on the calendar already — but by the end of the evening the Eagles had given the home crowd something else to appreciate with a dominant 53-24 win.
BYRON, MI
WVNews

Local girls' basketball roundup

The Northern Lady Huskies won two of three games this past week and four of its last five overall to finish the regular season with a 9-12 record. The Huskies first defeated the visiting Rockwood Rockets, 52-48, last Wednesday. It looked like Northern would cruise after holding the Rockets to...
BASKETBALL
Hammond Daily Star

St. Thomas girls' season ends in semis

WESTWEGO — St. Thomas Aquinas’ quest for a third consecutive state championship appearance came up short in a 72-17 loss to No. 1 Lafayette Christian on Wednesday afternoon. The No. 5 Lady Falcons struggled against the Lady Knights’ relentless defense that face guarded St. Thomas’ guards on top...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Quad-Cities Times

Gilbert's record-setting night puts Central DeWitt one win from state

DEWITT — Central DeWitt went inside to Shawn Gilbert early. The 6-foot-9 center scored the Sabers’ first four points and finished with a school-record 45 as Central DeWitt defeated visiting Cedar Rapids Xavier 82-75 in Thursday’s Class 3A Substate 4 semifinal. “The last game I was struggling,”...
DEWITT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Night#Sbu
Free Lance-Star

Riverside ends Massaponax's season in Region 5D boys' semifinals

Massaponax saw its stellar season come to an end Friday night, falling to visiting Riverside 58-43 in their Region 5D semifinal. Both teams played with what might be called “playoff intensity,” battling for every ball, applying pressure up and down the court, and always going for the steal or the block.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
Hillsdale Daily News

Pittsford varsity girls hoops ends their regular season with Senior Night Victory

PITTSFORD — The Pittsford varsity girls basketball program ended their season on another high note as they defeated Jackson Christian by a final score of 40-21. It was Senior Night for the Pittsford Wildcats, whose four Seniors helped lead the team to their 15th win in a row. The Pittsford Wildcats, led by head coach Aaron Davis, finished the year with a 17-3 record.
PITTSFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Newberry Observer

MC wrestlers heading to State

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School had a record five wrestlers qualify for the 3A Wrestling State Tournament. The five wrestlers, all of whom placed third over the weekend, are as follows: Dalton Woolstenhulme, Jon Lawson Cope, Jonathan Hicks, Cam Grier, Ian Pullen. The wrestlers were coached by Carlos Hernandez...
PROSPERITY, SC
Inside Nova

Meridian girls basketball beats Brentsville for region title

Peyton Jones scored 14 points and Zoraida Icabalceta 12 Friday as host Meridian defeated Brentsville 67-22 in the Class 3 Region B girls basketball final. Icabalceta, a senior heading to Ithaca College, converted four of the Mustangs’ eight 3-pointers along with scoring her 1,000th career point. The defending state...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Mingo Messenger

Tug Valley boys wrap up regular season

Head Coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s Tug Valley Panthers concluded the 2021-2022 regular season with two games over the last week. The Panthers blew past the Van Bulldogs last Thursday night in Naugatuck by a score of 90-45, but traveled to Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday night and had the reverse happen with an 80-49 loss to the Crusaders, the #1 ranked team in Class A in West Virginia.
NAUGATUCK, WV
ABC6.com

#11 PC Outlasts Xavier In Triple Overtime Thriller

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 11/10 Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the Xavier Musketeers, 99-92, in triple overtime on Wednesday, February 23 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improved to 23-3 overall and 13-2 in BIG EAST play. This marked the Friars’ longest game since January 28, 1982 where they went into five overtimes in a 79-77 loss against Dayton. Providence earned its 13th BIG EAST win for the first time in program history. Junior Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) led the Friars in scoring with a game-high 27 points. Senior A.J. Reeves (Roxbury, Mass.) went 5-8 from three-point territory contributing 16 points for the Friars. Graduate student Noah Horchler (Melbourne, Fla.) recorded a team-high nine rebounds and chipped in 10 points.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WJCL

Eagles win overtime thriller on senior night

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern men's basketball defeated ULM 81-75 in overtime on senior night inside Hanner Fieldhouse. The game marked the Eagles' final regular-season contest of the year. Senior guard Kamari Brown led the Eagles, scoring a career-high 22 points, including the final eight points in regulation to...
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy