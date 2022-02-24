URI Women Set Program Record For Wins On Rams Senior Night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 11/10 Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the Xavier Musketeers, 99-92, in triple overtime on Wednesday, February 23 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improved to 23-3 overall and 13-2 in BIG EAST play. This marked the Friars’ longest game since January 28, 1982 where they went into five overtimes in a 79-77 loss against Dayton. Providence earned its 13th BIG EAST win for the first time in program history. Junior Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) led the Friars in scoring with a game-high 27 points. Senior A.J. Reeves (Roxbury, Mass.) went 5-8 from three-point territory contributing 16 points for the Friars. Graduate student Noah Horchler (Melbourne, Fla.) recorded a team-high nine rebounds and chipped in 10 points.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO