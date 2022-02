Juuse Saros made 27 stops and all four in the shootout, while Philip Tomasino scored the lone goal for the Predators who won 2-1 Juuse Saros did his best Pekka Rinne impression and stopped all four skaters in the shootout as the Nashville Predators defeated the Dallas Stars by a 2-1 final on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds a new win streak at two games to reach the 30-win plateau and keep pace in the Central Division.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO