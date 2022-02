Seider logged two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. Seider set up goals by Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri in the contest. The 20-year-old Seider is riding a five-game point streak, during which he has a goal and seven helpers, and four of those points have come with the man advantage. With 37 points, 109 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 75 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 52 contests, Seider continues to be one of the best rookies in the league. He's looking like he'll return goo value for the Red Wings after they took him sixth overall in 2019.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO