NHL

Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Nets power-play goal Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Fabbri scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. Fabbri...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Allows four goals in loss

Greiss gave up four goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. The Avalanche took the lead just 1:12 into the game and held the Red Wings at bay, giving Greiss no real chance at a third straight win. The German has allowed eight goals on 103 shots in his last three games. He's seen more of the playing time than Alex Nedeljkovic lately, though that will likely change Saturday versus the Maple Leafs given the result of this contest. Greiss is 8-8-1 with a 3.23 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 19 appearances.
NHL
Bismarck Tribune

Power play goal ices Bobcats win

Needing every win they can get in their hunt for the playoffs, the Bismarck Bobcats helped their own cause by knocking off the Austin Bruins 6-3 Friday night. Home-ice advantage has been big in this series, with Austin winning both two-game series on its home ice and Bismarck continuing its good play at the VFW Sports Center by winning its third home game in the set.
NHL
Gazette

Colorado College gives up three power-play goals in loss to No. 11 St. Cloud State

No. 11 St. Cloud State was able to top Colorado College 4-1 thanks to three power-play goals on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. “When they make the power play look as easy as they did, it can be deflating,” coach Kris Mayotte said in a press release. “We are here to win games, and it’s tough to do that when you give up three power-play goals.”
Person
Robby Fabbri
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch

Bailey was a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey hasn't scored in the past 13 games and has only lit the lamp three times this season. Whether or not this benching is a one-time thing or a sign of what's coming could depend upon the outcome of the game versus the Sharks. The Islanders next play Saturday versus the Kings.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Homeward Bound

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
#Red Wings#Pim#Avalanche#The Red Wings
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Exits Friday's contest

Pacioretty (undisclosed) left Friday's game versus the Coyotes, and head coach Pete DeBoer didn't have an update on his status after the contest, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty was limited to one blocked shots in 10:42 of ice time Friday before leaving in the second period. The 33-year-old...
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win

Towns logged 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-114 win over Memphis. Towns notched his fourth double-double in a row and his 28th of the season. He also blocked at least three shots for the seventh time during the campaign. Across 10 contests in February, the All-Star big man is averaging 24.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game. Towns will look to continue his solid play in a clash with Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Friday.
NBA
CBS LA

Clippers Edge Lakers 105-102 For 6th Straight Rivalry Win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Amir Coffey added 12 of his 14 in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers returned from the All-Star break with a 105-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Luke Kennard scored 18 points as the Clippers earned their sixth consecutive victory over the Lakers in the latest meeting between Los Angeles’ two underachieving, injury-plagued NBA franchises while they begin the next push to salvage their seasons. The Clippers also moved one game ahead of the Lakers in the loss column while clinching the season series...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Partial participant at practice

Lopez (back) was able to go through parts of Thursday's practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Head coach Mike Budenholzer stressed to the media that Lopez hasn't been cleared for full contact, but this is nonetheless a significant step forward for the big man, who has not played since the season opener and underwent back surgery in early December. Given Milwaukee's standing in the Eastern Conference, there's no reason to rush Lopez back into action, but the hope is that he can log at least a handful of games before the postseason begins. Milwaukee beefed up its frontcourt depth at the trade deadline, acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Clippers as a de facto insurance policy for Lopez.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Joe Ingles: Knee surgery completed

Ingles underwent successful reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee Wednesday. Ingles initially hurt his knee Jan. 30 while playing with the Jazz and was diagnosed with the season-ending injury one day later. Utah then traded him to Portland on Feb. 9, with his expiring contract representing most of his appeal to the Trail Blazers. Given the timing of his injury along with the recovery timeline associated with ACL tears, Ingles is likely to miss the majority of the 2022-23 season, if not all of it. Portland will presumably allow Ingles to complete his rehab program on his own before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.
NBA

