ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Family remembers 20-year-old who police say survived crash, but died in hit-and-run that same night

WXIA 11 Alive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaumari Fluellen's sister, Coco, says the 20-year-old called...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Coco
The Independent

Video shows 13-year-old being punched by police, who say teen hit officer in face

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating how a car theft investigation led to an officer punching a teenager multiple times in an incident that was filmed by a body camera. The altercation occurred around 4.30pm on Monday outside an apartment building in a western part of the city. Police were investigating reports of a stolen car and saw several people inside the suspected vehicle. “This was a call of an occupied stolen vehicle with several people inside of it, including the minor female in the video. At least two people, including that minor female, were arrested for charges including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Family of 3 Missing for 10 Days Found Dead in Crashed Car: 'They Will Be Extremely Missed'

The search for a missing Tennessee family had a tragic ending this week after authorities found all three dead following a car crash. Jeremy Cook, 39, Johanna Manor, 28, and their 8-year-old daughter, Adalicia Manor, were found dead nearly two weeks after they last contacted friends or family, according to WSMV and a GoFundMe set up to raise money for their funerals.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
TheDailyBeast

Man and Two Young Kids Die After Drowning in Florida Pool

A man and two young children, ages 2 and 5, have been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive and unconscious in a home pool in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday. CPR was performed immediately by responding authorities. The trio—whose relation to one another remains unconfirmed—were transported to a local hospital where they were then pronounced dead. According to a neighbor, the family that lives in the home has five children, and one of the children had just recently left for college. “It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now. We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately,” the neighbor told WSVN. The circumstances surrounding the man and the children’s death remains under investigation.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Miami Herald

20-year-old gets out of car after crash and is repeatedly run over, Georgia cops say

A 20-year-old woman who got out of her car after hitting a wall on a highway near Atlanta died after being repeatedly hit by other vehicles, police said. Shamauri Fluellen, of Austell, hit a center divider wall on Interstate 285 at about 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, Cobb County police said in a news release. A purple 2010 Jeep Wrangler hit her gold 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 from behind.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Metropolitan Police officer ‘horrified’ when senior colleague ‘put her in headlock and kissed her’

A Metropolitan Police officer has recalled the “horrifying” and “demeaning” moment a senior male colleague allegedly grabbed her face and kissed her while on duty – behaviour she said she feared was “becoming a pattern”.In a misconduct hearing on Monday, the female officer claimed Sergeant George Panayi approached her while she sat in the driver’s seat of a police van on 21 December 2019, and began to show her images on women on his phone, saying: “I’m dating them because you are not available.”He is then alleged to have grabbed her face “in a headlock” with both hands – in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Baby left with fractured skull and brain damage after his babysitter got frustrated with the child because it would not stop crying and threw him against a wall

Police officials said the 21-year-old babysitter reportedly threw the 5-month-old baby against a wall and left it in critical condition with a fractured skull and brain damage. The babysitter was reportedly referred to the family by a friend. The mother said this was the second time she used the woman as a babysitter. The babysitter reportedly got frustrated with the child after it would not stop crying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Basketball legend Gene Ransom shot and killed in ‘road rage’ incident on California highway

Basketball legend Gene Ransom has been shot dead in a suspected road rage incident along a California highway, according to his family.The 65-year-old, who is recognised as one of the greatest point guards in California basketball history, was found dead at the wheel of his car on Interstate 880 on Friday evening.California Highway Patrol (CHP) said officers arrested Juan Angel Garcia, 25, on suspicion of his murder at around 10am on Saturday morning. Officials have not publicly released the identity of the victim but friends and family confirmed to KPIX that it was the hall of famer and revealed that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy