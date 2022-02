Kadri notched a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets. Kadri helped out on the last two of Gabriel Landeskog's three goals in the contest. This was Kadri's first multi-point effort in February -- he had four goals and a helper in his last eight games. The 31-year-old center should benefit from having Landeskog on his line going forward, and the change gives the Avalanche's top six a bit more balance overall. Kadri's at 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists), 169 shots on net, 52 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 49 appearances.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO